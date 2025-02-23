Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II 

A British archaeologist believes his team believes they may have discovered a second tomb in Egypt that belongs to King Thutmose II.
The discovery comes shortly after Litherland’s announcement of another tomb, found over a century after Tutankhamun's tomb was uncovered.
As per BBC, experts think this second tomb may contain the pharaoh’s mummified body of King Thutmose II.
They believe the first tomb was emptied six years after the burial due to a flood, and the body was relocated to a second tomb.
Litherland believes the second tomb is buried beneath a 23-meter (75ft) artificial mound made of limestone, ash, rubble and mud plaster.
The mound was intentionally built by the ancient Egyptians to blend with the surrounding mountains in the Western Valleys of the Theban Necropolis, near Luxor.
During the search for Thutmose II’s first tomb, Egyptologists found an inscription made after his death.
The inscription suggested that his remains and belongings may have been moved to a second tomb nearby by his wife and half-sister, Hatshepsut.
Now, a British-Egyptian team is excavating the second tomb manually because previous attempts to tunnel into it were considered too dangerous.
To note, Thutmose II is mainly known for being the husband of Queen Hatshepsut, who is considered one of Egypt’s greatest pharaohs.