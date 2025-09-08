Kasper Hjulmand named new Bayer Leverkusen coach after Ten Hag’s dismissal

Bayer Leverkusen appointed Kasper Hjulmand as their new head coach on Monday, September 8, after dismissing Erik ten Hag.
The former Manchester United manager was fired on September 1, by Leverkusen after only two league games in charge.
His dismissal after just two matches is the quickest firing of any coach in Bundesliga history, beating the old record of five games.
The 53-year-old coach from Denmark has signed a contract with Leverkusen until 2027.
He previously coached Denmark's national team which he led to the semi-finals of the 2021 European Championship but they lost to England.
After signing the new contract, Hjulmand said, "It is an honour to be entrusted with such a team. I am now very motivated to help shape the future of Bayer Leverkusen with both established and exciting new players," as per BBC Sports.
Meanwhile, Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes said in a statement, noting, "We are delighted to have brought in Kasper Hjulmand, whose work we have followed closely over a long period of time."
Leverkusen, last season’s runners-up, are currently 12th with just one point from their first two league games.
Hjulmand, who is expected to manage Leverkusen in their upcoming home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, September 12.