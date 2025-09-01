Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen in quickest Bundesliga manager exit ever

Home / Sports

Ten Hag is the third former Manchester United manager to be fired in the same week

Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United manager was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge.

His team had already lost their first league game 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim, which put him under pressure right away and the 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen led to the end of his time as manager.

Ten Hag had joined the German club in summer shortly after losing his job at United in October.

He took over as Leverkusen’s head coach in May on a two-year contract, replacing Xabi Alonso.

"Nobody wanted to take this step," Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes told the club website.

"However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible," the statement added.

Ten Hag is the third former Manchester United manager to be fired in the same week, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal by Besiktas and Jose Mourinho's departure from Fenerbahce.

His dismissal after just two matches is the quickest firing of any coach in Bundesliga history, beating the old record of five games.

The 55-year-old achieved his biggest success at Ajax by winning three league tittles and later at Manchester United where he won the FA Cup and League Cup before being dismissed when the team dropped to 14th in the Premier League.

