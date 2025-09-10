Hypertension in kids associated with serious cardiac issues later in life

A recent study revealed that elevated blood pressure in childhood may lead to fatal cardiac diseases later in life.
In a new research, children with increased blood pressure at age 7 experienced a higher risk of dying from cardiac disorder by their mid-50s.
For the study, researchers included up to 38,000 children born between 1959 and 1966 who had their blood pressure at age 7 and their medical status tracked for several decades.
By the time participants reached an average age of 54, more than 500 deaths were attributed to heart disease.
Results indicated a link between hypertension in childhood and early death from cardiac tissues.
The researcher stated, "Specifically, having hypertension or elevated blood pressure as a child may increase the risk of death by 40% to 50% over the next five decades of an individual’s life.”
Children whose blood pressure increased the top 10% for their age, sex, and height faced the greatest risk.
But even children with higher normal numbers were more likely to die prematurely from cardiac diseases later in life.
These findings highlight the significance of monitoring blood pressure early—not just in adults.