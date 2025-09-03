Wegovy associated with reduced cardiac risks than similar drugs, study

Home / Health

A recent research from Novo Nordisk suggested that the weight-loss drug Wegovy may reduce the risk of cardiac arrest, death, and stroke.

For the study, researchers collected data of more than 21,000 patients with obesity and heart disease but no diabetes, individuals who are consuming Wegovy.

Wegovy contains an active ingredient, semaglutide, with a 57% increased reduction in cardiac-related risks in contrast to people consuming tirzepatide, the ingredient in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Notably, the findings were presented at a medical conference and are yet to be published.

Novo Nordisk’s head of product and portfolio strategy, Ludovic Helfgott, stated:

“This data confirms that semaglutide stands apart as the only available GLP-1-based medication with proven cardiovascular benefits for people living with obesity and cardiovascular disease, without diabetes."

The real-world study analysed medical records instead of data from a controlled clinical trial.

Among patients 0.1% (15 cases) consuming 2.4 mg of Wegovy faced cardiovascular events, in contrast to 0.4% (39 cases) among those on tirzepatide.

Even when researchers stopped patients who discontinued their drugs for more than 30 days, Wegovy users still experienced a 29% reduced risk of cardiac arrest, death, and stroke compared with people using tirzepatide.

