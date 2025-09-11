DNA from 1994 sexual assault reveals link to multiple unsolved Arizona cases

DNA collected from a 1994 sexual assault in California linked a 55-year-old man to four cold cases in Arizona, officials said.
In the California case, the victim was able to escape after she was assaulted by Abraham Ramirez, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office alleged in a news release Monday.
According to the Phoenix news site AZFamily, Ramirez was identified as a suspect but not convicted. The district attorney's office said that a sexual assault kit was collected at the time of the crime but that the case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.
The kit was recently tested, and Ramirez’s DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System. It matched DNA samples taken from four previously unsolved assault cases in Phoenix from 1998 to 2013, authorities said.
"This case proves that no matter how much time has passed, we will use every tool available to pursue justice and stand with survivors," Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said in a statement. "It is a powerful example of why we remain committed to testing every sexual assault kit in Ventura County."
A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Ramirez in August on 11 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, court records show. Attorney information for him was not available.