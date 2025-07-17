UK babies born free of hereditary disease using DNA from three people

UK scientists pioneered a new technique enables the birth of child without any genetic disorder using three people's DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).
According to Sky News, eight babies have been born in the UK with three parents after a breakthrough procedure to remove all kinds of incurable hereditary diseases.
British scientists used a technique called mitochondrial donation therapy to eliminate serious and fatal genetic diseases that affect energy-producing structures of our cells.
For “three-parent babies,” scientists combine the egg of a mother and the sperm of a father with the egg of a female donor.
As per research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, four boys and four girls, including two identical twins who were born through “three-parent” over the past five years, are all healthy.
Sir Doug Turnbull, a researcher included in the breakthrough treatment, said, “It's a great success for these families. This is a devastating disease with no cure, and without this technique, they would not feel that their families were free of mitochondrial disease. This gives them that opportunity."
Furthermore, almost every one in 5,000 babies in the UK is born with mitochondrial disease. The dysfunction can cause numerous issues, including brain, metabolic, and developmental problems.
Notably, women who are at higher risk of passing severe genetic diseases can get this treatment, which is available at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.