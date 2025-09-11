Gmail rolls out Purchase tab to simplify package deliveries tracking

Gmail has introduced a new “Purchases” tab that offers users an overview of their forthcoming package deliveries.
On Thursday, the company revealed that the tab will enable users to access all their purchase-related emails in one place, even from previous orders and shipments.
With this significant update, Gmail will display packages that are scheduled to launch within 24 hours on top of users’ inboxes.
The latest tab will show all of your purchases under one view.
Google is expanding Gmail’s package tracking feature, initially launched in 2022, simplifying it for users to monitor deliveries directly from their inbox without visiting carrier websites.
The significant update comes after the busy holiday season, with PwC predicting that 39% of holiday gift spending will happen between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
The new Packages tab has launched today on both mobile and web for personal Google account users, providing a streamlined way to track your orders.
Moreover, Alphabet-owned Google is improving the Promotions category, enabling users to sort emails by “most relevant” and get nudges regarding forthcoming deals and timely offers. This significant update will launch to mobile users in the near future.
The significant enhancement comes after Gmail’s recent feature that allows users manage subscription emails in one place and easily unsubscribe to keep their inbox organized.