Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive

Gmail for Android’s Material 3 Expressive redesign continues with the latest search app bar, while the Mark as read” action in notifications has also headed for a broader launch.
When the first Gmail users began receiving Material 3 Expressive in June, the message list and body were placed in containers. It also has a swipe action animation in your inbox.
Additionally, Alphabet-owned Google has added a round of M3E with the browse app bar.
This can move the hamburger button and profile switcher outside of the browser.
It aims to offer an underscored entry-point to launch the search view, when “search is key to the product.”
The component is set to enter Google Keep.
However, M3 Expressive in Gmail has yet to be introduced broadly, with the latest features consuming some time for wider launch.
Meanwhile, the “Mark as read” has been gradually introduced since late June and is now set for a wider launch. As of variant 2025.08.04.x, 9to5Google have it across all our devices.
It appears in between Delete or Archive and Reply for a remarkable quality-of-life enhancement.