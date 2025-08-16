Home / Sci-Tech

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive

M3 Expressive in Gmail has yet to be introduced broadly, with the latest features consuming some time for wider launch

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive
Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive

Gmail for Android’s Material 3 Expressive redesign continues with the latest search app bar, while the Mark as read” action in notifications has also headed for a broader launch.

When the first Gmail users began receiving Material 3 Expressive in June, the message list and body were placed in containers. It also has a swipe action animation in your inbox.

Additionally, Alphabet-owned Google has added a round of M3E with the browse app bar.

This can move the hamburger button and profile switcher outside of the browser.

It aims to offer an underscored entry-point to launch the search view, when “search is key to the product.”

The component is set to enter Google Keep.

However, M3 Expressive in Gmail has yet to be introduced broadly, with the latest features consuming some time for wider launch.

Meanwhile, the “Mark as read” has been gradually introduced since late June and is now set for a wider launch. As of variant 2025.08.04.x, 9to5Google have it across all our devices.

It appears in between Delete or Archive and Reply for a remarkable quality-of-life enhancement.

You Might Like:

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots
Authorities will now probe into whether children are at an increased risk from Meta's technology or the platform misled regulators

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13
Chinese-owned company, TikTok, launched several rules for commercial content, stressing the promotions should be disclosed

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours
Here is a list of a few upcoming flagship mobile phone launches with the latest rumours

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models
Oracle’s strategy is to provide customers with variety of AI tools

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates
WhatsApp is introducing a revamped About feature with disappearing status options

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids
US senators’ demands Meta probe over ‘romantic or sensual' AI conversations with children

World's first Humanoid Robot Games begin in China with 16 nations

World's first Humanoid Robot Games begin in China with 16 nations
Humanoid robots from 16 countries will compete in football, track, table tennis and field events

Google Home app receives temperature scheduling for Nest Gen 3 and E thermostats

Google Home app receives temperature scheduling for Nest Gen 3 and E thermostats
This significant update removes the remaining reasons why many users still use the old Nest app

Apple's new Mac Pro to be integrated with M4 Ultra chip: Report

Apple's new Mac Pro to be integrated with M4 Ultra chip: Report
The M4 Ultra’s launch is likely to be Apple's most powerful chip to date

Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report

Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report
Apple is reportedly planning a tabletop robot for launch in 2027

Google Pixel 10 confirmed to release on August 20

Google Pixel 10 confirmed to release on August 20
Pixel 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup for the first time, with a telephoto lens, aligning it with the Pro models

Instagram develops Picks feature to help users find common interests

Instagram develops Picks feature to help users find common interests
Meta-owned Instagram is seemingly considering Picks as the latest way for users to connect with friends and followers