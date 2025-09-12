Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 collection set to release on Nintendo Switch 

Nintendo has announced the release of both Super Mario Galaxy games on Nintendo Switch on October 2, 2025.
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be accessible on a physical cartridge together, and players can also buy it digitally on the Nintendo eShop.
Moreover, on April 2, 2026, two new amiibo will debut, commemorating two of Nintendo’s best 3D platformers of all-time. One features Mario and Luma being warped through space from a planet, and the other is Rosalina telling her bedtime stories to Luma.
Super Mario Galaxy finally set for release
While it has been a long time coming for Super Mario Galaxy 2 to be accessible on Nintendo Switch, it is a bit odd to bundle both games in a physical edition instead of just bringing the second game to Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
The collection was launched for the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary, and already features Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario 64, and the original Super Mario Galaxy. Fans are excited to enjoy the sequel of their favourite game.
Super Mario Galaxy 2 retells the first game’s story but adds Yoshi and brings a range of new challenges. Both games are being praised as top 3D platformers.
In the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, they play like the originals; however, without the Wii motion controls, which were only a small part of gameplay.