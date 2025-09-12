Nintendo and Universal drop teaser of the 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Nintendo and Universal used the latest Nintendo Direct to drop the anticipated first teaser trailer for the next Mario movie, titled the "Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which is set to hit the screens on April 3, 2026.
This trailer comes on the occasion of Super Mario's 40th anniversary.
It is a brief trailer that provides very few details about the film, zooming from a snoozing Mario over a Mushroom Kingdom landscape, to Princess Peach's castle.
It surprises viewers by first playing Super Mario World music — indicating at the rumoured title — before announcing the actual title, inspired by the space-themed Wii games, and launching Luma.
"What kinds of adventures do you think Mario and his friends will have in space?" said Shigeru Miyamoto, who further mentioned that the movie will be the "main event" of Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations.
Chris Meledandri of animation studio Illumination announced that Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) are all set to return to the cast.
Apart from the official trailer release of the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo also celebrated the occasion by revealing Mario Tennis Fever and a Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Originally, the title of the film was about the Super Mario World, following the 1990 SNES game that first introduced Yoshi.
Whatever it would be called, a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie was certainly well before it was revealed. The film was a huge hit, earning $1.36 billion at the box office, reaching to the heights of success and fifth-highest-grossing animated film of all time.