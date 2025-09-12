Precise brain stimulation may help people get relief from depression

A recent study discovered a different kind of noninvasive brain stimulation method that may help individuals suffering from moderate to severe depression feel better faster in contrast to standard treatments.
The reserachers used a method, which is known as high-definition transcranial direct current stimulation (HD-tDCS).
It involved the use small electrodes on the scalp, delivering low-voltage electrical currents to specific parts of the brain that regulate mood.
For the study, researchers involved 71 elderly individuals suffering from depression that were randomly assigned to get either active HD-tDCS or a sham treatment for 20 minutes a day.
According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, the group that received real treatment showed a sharper decline in their depression scores than the control group.
On average, depression scores are reduced by up to points in the active group in contrast to the patients with about six points in the sham group.
Patients who got HD-tDCS were also more likely to reach remission, with 39.5% reporting very low symptoms versus 13.3% in the sham group, the study further mentioned.
Lead author and an assistant professor of neurology at UCLA, Mayank Jog, stated, “By honing in on the precise brain regions affected by depression, we've shown that stimulation can significantly improve mood and daily functioning.”
It is pertinent to mention that the therapy was entirely safe, with no major significant health threats, but only a few and mild adverse effects, including an itching sensation and skin redness.
Researchers further stressed the need for further studies to find long-term benefits.