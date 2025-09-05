Scrolling on toilet significantly increases risk of hemorrhoids, study

A recent study revealed that scrolling on the toilet may significantly increase risks of hemorrhoids.
According to a research published in the journal PLOS One, people who check out their emails scroll reels, and use their smartphones are at 46% increased risk of hemorrhoids in contrast to those who don’t.
Smartphone use might accidentally increase toilet time, possibly exerting more pressure on the anus that significantly contributes to hemorrhoids.
A senior researcher and a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Dr. Trisha Pasricha, stated, “We're still uncovering the many ways smartphones and our modern way of life impact our health. It's possible that how and where we use them — such as while in the bathroom — can have unintended consequences.”
For the study, researchers surveyed 125 adults undergoing colonoscopy and discovered 43% people had hemorrhoids.
Two-thirds admitted to using smartphones in the bathroom, primarily for news or social media.
Results further indicated that the participants spent more time on the toilet, 37% sat for over five minutes than 7% of non-users.
Lead researcher Dr. Pasricha recommended leaving phones outside the bathroom and limiting bathroom time to just a few minutes to minimise the risks of hemorrhoids.