Hades 2 confirmed to release on September 25: Watch trailer 

Supergiant Games has officially revealed that Hades 2 exit Early Access and releases its full variant 1.0 on September 25, 2025.
During September Nintendo Direct, the company revealed that the most-anticipated Hades 2 is set to be launched within a few days, alongside the latest launch trailer displaying protagonist Melinoë’s combat against Chronos.
The sequel first entered Early Access in May 2024, with developers refining the game based on community feedback. Nintendo called Hades 2 as “the biggest game we’ve ever made, and one we hope you’ll find to be a worthy successor to its namesake.”
Notably, players who are the owners of the Early Access variant on Early Access variant on Steam and the Epic Games Store will get the full update for free in the near future.
Additionally, the final variant will release digitally on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, which are currently open on pre orders.
The Nintendo Switch 2 variant takes full advantage of the latest hardware, running at 120fps at 1080p in TV Mode and 60fps at 1080p in Handheld Mode.
The standard Nintendo Switch variant runs at 60fps at 720p. Gaming enthusiasts who own both consoles can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.
Version 1.0 further rolls out cross-save functionality between PC, Switch, and Switch 2, enabling seamless progress transfer.
A physical edition for Switch 2 will debut on November 20, 2025, at $49.99, including a game card, a full-color Character Compendium, and more.
Hades 2 promises to deliver an impressive and fun-filled gameplay, aiming to excel the critical success of its predecessor.