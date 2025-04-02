Nintendo announces Switch 2 Direct launch date and other key details

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has officially begun as the announcements are coming in thick and fast, aiming to provide an enhanced usage experience.
After months of rumours, leaks and speculation, the company on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 provided details about the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including pricing, launch date, and much more.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct launch date
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be launched on June 5, 2025. To note, Mario Kart World is confirmed to be released on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2.
Users will be able to play different modes on Switch 2 Direct, drive around with friends and even take attractive photos with friends.
The Nintendo Switch will have a "C" button, which is tied to a new feature called “GameChat” that lets you communicate with friends and family while playing a game.
To note, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use GameChat.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct key details
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will pack a 1080p screen with HRD Support and up to 120fps in select games.
Switch 2 will feature 256GB of internal storage, and it will have Welcome Tour, a compilation of mini-games and tech demos aimed to introduce players to the system.
To note, the company has announced that Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will have different well-known games.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
- Metroid Prime 4.
- Pokemon Legends Z-A.
- Elden Ring.
- Hades 2.
- Street Fighter 6.
The company has not officially announced the pricing of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.
