Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley eager to start their own family

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are thinking to take their relationship a step ahead by adopting a child.
A source spilled to Radar Online that the couple are not only planning to get married but also considering to adopt a child in a bid to complete their new family.
Billy is not new to adoption as two of his children are already adopted, so “it's something he fully embraces,” said an insider.
For the unversed, Billy is a father to a son Christopher with ex Kristen Luckey. He also shares three children, Miley, Noah and Braison with former wife Tish while he adopted her two children including Brandi and Trace.
Elizabeth, on the other hand, is a mother to her 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley, with late ex-partner Steve Bing.
“Now that Billy and Liz are talking seriously about marriage, this is naturally part of the conversation too,” explained an insider.
The source told the outlet, “They both have grown kids, but that doesn't mean they're done parenting.”
“Liz is incredibly nurturing and would love to give a child in need a loving home,” mentioned an insider.
The source noted that Elizabeth missed being a “mommy” as her son is now all grown up and has his own life.
Meanwhile, Billy is also “struggling with his children” because of all the trauma he faced amid his divorce from Tish.
“So, the idea of starting fresh together with a new chapter, including possibly raising a child, is very appealing for him and for Liz too,” added an insider.