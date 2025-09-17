‘Adolescence’ creator shares exciting update about Netflix series

Adolescence creator Stephen Graham has recently shared major update about his follow-up Netflix series.
This Is England star, who played the role of father Eddie Miller in the hit show, confirmed the team is thinking to have a follow-up series in the future.
“We are having talks and discussions about finding another story. I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment,” he told Daily Mail.
Stephen continued that the “same concept with the idea of doing something in one take”.
The Liverpudlian actor revealed that he and his wife Hannah Walters will work on the upcoming drama through their production firm, Matriarch Productions.
Stephen also ruled out the story featuring any of the Miller family, which means Owen Cooper, will not be seen in the forthcoming series.
“We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue,” declared the actor and creator.
However, Stephen added that Ashley Walters, who played the role of copper DI Luke, will be seen in the new show.
“Ashley is one of our finest actors, who has never had the opportunity to play a role other than the role he's played. But that's all it's about, about creating opportunities,” he added.
Meanwhile, Stephen revealed that the Emmy success had inspired him to continue creating more shows like this.
“It's made me believe that with the right people around and the right people who believe in the vision that you have as a collective, anything is possible,” explained the actor.