2025 Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ takes home Outstanding Limited series honour

Adolescence earned the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series trophy at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the series star and co-creator Stephen Graham accepted the honour on behalf of the team.
Stephen started the speech with, "This was a huge collaboration. What we do, it's not a game of footie, do you know what I mean? There is no winners and there is no losers. It's all subjective, but what we managed to create was a beautiful family.”
He added, "And whether you was No. 1 on a call sheet or No. 101, we were treated equally and everyone was respected and treated with the utmost of respect. We're all the same. And I think that's how you get the best work and how you get the best out of your people.”
Stephen also shared the way to win over the crew members in his acceptance speech.
He explained that if you filled them with love and gave them the opportunity, then whether someone was an executive producer or the person cleaning the toilets in their Winnebagos, everyone was equal.
Notably, Adolescence bagged 13 nominations this year at Emmys, winning trophies in the Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series.