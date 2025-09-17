Steve Harvey reflects on his daughter Lori's highly-publicized love life  

Steve Harvey has finally broken his silence on his daughter, Lori Harvey's, past relationships and breakups.
In a conversation with The Pivot podcast, the 68-year-old American comedian and television host opened up about his grown-up daughter's highly publicized love life.
"It’s hard, man. I ain’t gonna lie, it’s hard, I’ve had to swallow some things, you know? And I feel for her because she’s in the public," Steve remarked.
The infamous television anchor continued to support his adopted daughter as she dealt with her painful journey.
"See, I gotta be real careful cause Lori, boy, she be in my ass. I can’t make any mistakes. I saw one of [her] exes somewhere at a game somewhere, and I shook his hand. Well, I can’t even touch his ass no more. I'd better not acknowledge him or look at him or anything no more. So I’m off limits," he added.
It is important to note that Steve Harvey shares his twin daughters, Brandi and Karli and son Broderick with his first ex-wife, Marcia.
He is also a father to another son, Wynton, whom he co-parents with his second former life partner, Mary Shackelford.
Steve adopted Morgan, Lori, and Jason with his third wife, Marjorie, whom he married in 2007.