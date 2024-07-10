Kardashian family 'won' Steve Harvey's heart on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Steve Harvey, who is celebrating the 100th episode of Celebrity Family Feud, has shared that his most memorable guests on the show so far are none other than the Kardashians.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey reflected on the show's success and highlighted the Kardashian family's appearance in 2018 as a standout moment.
"That was a huge episode," Harvey recalled.
He went on to share, "It's so many when they travel. But all of the Kardashian girls are real sweethearts, they're really, really nice people."
Despite rumors to the contrary, Harvey noted that the sisters were "very kind about what they want to say to each other."
He also praised the family's warmth and generosity towards the production crew, saying, "To the staff and to the PAs and all the people there to help, they're very good."
The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family episode aired in June 2018.
The first team consisted of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and his three cousins.
Meanwhile, the second team was made up of Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris' mom, cousin Mary Jo Campbell, cousin Cici Bussey, and family friend Jonathan Cheban.
Celebrity Family Feud Season 10 premiered on ABC on Tuesday, July 9.