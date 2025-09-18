Reese Witherspoon reveals unique way to help overcome ‘high anxiety’

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared unique way to help overcome high anxiety and severe panic attacks.
The Legally Blonde actress revealed she tried medication to manage her anxiety in the past but it was until she discovered how much hypnosis has changed her life for good.
“I'm a high-anxiety person,” admitted the 49-year-old Oscar winner during an appearance on Las Culturistas podcast.
The Sweet Home Alabama actress recalled having “bad panic attacks” which would make her “cry”.
“I tried meditation [but] it's hard for me to listen. Yeah, I also have like some ADD stuff, so I can't listen to stuff for very long,” said Reese.
The Morning Show star mentioned that sometimes she would take Ativan to calm down, but “it would make me feel like a zombie”.
“And then I wasn't performing at the level I wanted to and I wasn't as funny,” continued the Wild actress.
Interestingly, it was at the time, she found a practitioner of neurolinguistic programming (NLP), who helped her realise to go for hypnosis.
“The cornerstone of that work is understanding that you're gonna perform at the same level whether you're stressed about it or not stressed about it,” explained the Big Little Lies star.
Therefore, Reese decided to “take the stress out”.
The actress eventually learned few exercises like talking to herself after completing a task and then giving herself “a moment to let in positive feedback”.
“That actually changed my whole life. And I want people to know anxiety is real,” added Reese.