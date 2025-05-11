Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

For Reese Witherspoon, Mother’s Day is all about celebrating her sweet children!
On Sunday, May 11, The Morning Show starlet turned to her official Instagram account to share a collection of heartfelt photographs as she reflected on the “beauty” of motherhood.
In the post, the American actress gushed over her three children - Deacon Phillippe, Ava Phillippe and Tennessee Toth – whom she shares with her two ex-husbands, Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth.
“Mother's Day is a beautiful day to reflect on how lucky I am to have these 3 souls in my life. Living each day with honesty, openness, vulnerability, and humor. Sharing it all. It's the journey of four very different souls intertwined in the most connected way,” she penned.
Continuing her moving note, Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Each one of these kids has made me a better person by sharing their unique gifts and their open hearts with mine. Motherhood has been such a gift to me. Thank you Ava, Deacon and Tenn ... I love you more than you will ever know.”
The gallery of photos, that accompanied the sweet note, featured pictures of the Big Little Lies actress with her kids.
Reese Witherspoon’s kids:
