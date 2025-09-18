Bjorn Borg, tennis legend discloses struggle with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg has opened up about his struggle with prostate cancer in his autobiography.
Bjorn revealed that he has been diagnosed with an extremely aggressive and advanced form of prostate cancer.
He told BBC Breakfast, "I spoke to the doctor and he said this is really, really bad. He said you have these sleeping cancer cells [and] it's going to be a fight in the future."
"Every six months I go and test myself. I did my last test two weeks ago. It's a thing I have to live with," former world number one Bjorn shared.
As per BBC Sports, Bjorn had long been cautious about prostate cancer and kept getting himself checked but in 2023 his doctors noticed the issue.
They wanted him to undergo more medical tests right away, but he delayed them briefly to travel to Vancouver for his duties as captain at the Laver Cup before returning for the tests.
Despite the seriousness of his condition, Bjorg, who won 11 Grand Slam titles says he is approaching life "day by day, year by year," with the determination to fight the illness with the same effort and intensity needed to compete in a Wimbledon final.
"I hope that I'm going to be OK. I take it day by day, year by year, hopefully," he added.
Bjorn was one of the greatest tennis players in the history, winning six French Open championships during the 1970s and early 1980s, along with five straight Wimbledon tittles.