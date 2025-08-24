Home / Sports

Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi congratulate Sharapova and Bryan Brothers on HOF induction

Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour
Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi heaped praise on Maria Sharapova as the Russian tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

According to Sportskeeda, Djokovic is on his quest to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the 2025 US Open.

Djokovic fell short of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles, exiting in the semifinals. 

Though he skipped competing in the other ATP Tour-level tournaments, the Serb remained laser-focused on Flushing Meadows, despite having achieved a Career Golden Slam.

Ahead of his US Open campaign, the 38-year-old shouted out to his fellow luminary and good friend, Maria Sharapova, as she received her blazer at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 24-time Grand Slam titlist shared a story on Instagram with a picture of the ceremony, captioning, “"Congratulations to Maria and Bryan Brothers. Well deserved.”

Andre Agassi, the eight-time major champion, expressed similar thoughts and congratulated Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers on their milestone achievement.

He said, “Congratulations to my friends @mariasharapova and the Bryan Brothers @bryanbros @mikecbryan on their well-deserved induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Your accomplishments have inspired so many.”

“I’ve had the privilege of sharing the tour and the sport we love alongside you, and seeing you honored for everything you’ve given to tennis is truly special. Welcome to the Hall—you’ve earned it."

Agassi shared a carousel of pictures, featuring Sharapova's snaps from the event and another with him and his wife, Steffi Graf.

You Might Like:

Aryna Sabalenka faces ‘pressure’ in bid for historic US Open repeat

Aryna Sabalenka faces ‘pressure’ in bid for historic US Open repeat
World No. 1 Sabalenka admits US Open ‘feels bigger than the other slams’ ahead of first clash

Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal in last-minute summer transfer deal

Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal in last-minute summer transfer deal
Eberechi Eze is the club's seventh signing during the summer transfer window

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude
Angel Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp
A new financial monitoring system has been introduced to oversee each club's activities

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch
Travis Kelce ‘Shake it off’ with Kansas City Chiefs teammate at Arrowhead Stadium

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly
Messi-led Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala, India in November, AFA announces

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open
Novak Djokovic all set to begin his campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club
Roger Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday with some rare family photos

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday
Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move
Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance