Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi heaped praise on Maria Sharapova as the Russian tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
According to Sportskeeda, Djokovic is on his quest to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the 2025 US Open.
Djokovic fell short of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles, exiting in the semifinals.
Though he skipped competing in the other ATP Tour-level tournaments, the Serb remained laser-focused on Flushing Meadows, despite having achieved a Career Golden Slam.
Ahead of his US Open campaign, the 38-year-old shouted out to his fellow luminary and good friend, Maria Sharapova, as she received her blazer at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
The 24-time Grand Slam titlist shared a story on Instagram with a picture of the ceremony, captioning, “"Congratulations to Maria and Bryan Brothers. Well deserved.”
Andre Agassi, the eight-time major champion, expressed similar thoughts and congratulated Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers on their milestone achievement.
He said, “Congratulations to my friends @mariasharapova and the Bryan Brothers @bryanbros @mikecbryan on their well-deserved induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Your accomplishments have inspired so many.”
“I’ve had the privilege of sharing the tour and the sport we love alongside you, and seeing you honored for everything you’ve given to tennis is truly special. Welcome to the Hall—you’ve earned it."
Agassi shared a carousel of pictures, featuring Sharapova's snaps from the event and another with him and his wife, Steffi Graf.