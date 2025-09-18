Stardust Racers roller coaster tragedy: Guest dies mid-ride at Universal park

An unidentified guest at Universal's Epic Universe theme park in Orlando died on Wednesday, September 17.
According to park officials, the person in his 30s lost consciousness while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster.
As per multiple reports, off-duty deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office found a man on the ride and was taken to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival.
Due to this, the Stardust Racers roller coaster remains shut down as of Thursday morning, September 18 with no timeline yet for reopening.
Stardust Racers is a major attraction at Epic Universe, designed as a duelling roller coaster that can reach speeds of up to 62 miles per hour and runs along 5,000 feet of track.
The exact reason for his death is still unknown and the Universal's spokesperson said the park is assisting the Sheriff's Office with its investigation.
"We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones," the Universal spokesperson said.
Chopper 2 broadcasted live footage from the scene, showing a heavy police presence, including crime scene vans and a forensic team that was photographing the ride vehicle in the loading area.
Epic Universe theme park began operating in May and includes several new attractions, such as Nintendo World and the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic section.