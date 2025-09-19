Halsey gives real reason why she isn't 'allowed' to make new album

Halsey has recently shared real reason why she’s not making any new music.
The Colours crooner revealed that the record label has stopped her from working on a new album because of low sales numbers of The Great Impersonator, which was released in October 2024.
“I can’t make an album right now. I’m not allowed to,” claimed the singer while speaking to Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview on September 18.
Halsey stated, “That’s the reality, because The Great Impersonator didn't perform the way they thought it was going to.”
However, the Gasoline singer didn’t concur with the record label decision, saying that it’s not fair that her fifth studio album would perform the same way as her 2020 album, Manic.
“If I'm being honest with you, the Great Impersonator album sold 100,000 copies first week,” continued the 30-year-old.
“That's a pretty big first week, especially for an artist who hasn't had a hit in a long time,” explained Halsey.
She further said, “The tour is the highest selling tour of my entire career, but they want Manic numbers from me… I can't do that every single time.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Halsey also pointed out that it’s unreasonable to compare sales number of Manic to Great Impersonator album.
“It would be considered a success for most artists, 100,000 albums in the first week, in an era when we don’t sell physical music. But it’s a failure in the context of the kind of success I’ve had previously,” said Eastside singer.
Reflecting on her career, Halsey added that the hardest part of “having been a pop star once, because I’m not one anymore, and I’m being compared to people that I don’t consider lateral to me”.