Patrick Schwarzenegger gets birthday love from new wife Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 32nd birthday with a heartfelt public shout-out from his new wife, Abby Champion.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 18, the 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account to pen a loving birthday wish for the White Lotus star.
“Happy birthday Patrick! My sweet, handsome, hardworking husband.,Can’t wait to celebrate 32! I love you!” she wrote alongside a beautiful carousel of their images.
She kicked of her photo-dump with a heartwarming photo of them standing closely together outdoors.
Abby looked incredibly gorgeous a beautiful, white, floral-themed dress as she wrapped her arm around her husband.
Meanwhile, Patrick looked dapper in a light-colored suit, with a white shirt underneath, standing midst a scenic view with greenery and rocks.
The birthday post received an enthusiastic response from Patrick, who dropped a string of heart-eyed emojis in her comment section.
“Simply wonderful!!! So happy for you 2,” a fan wrote.
While another added, “The cutest couple ever.”
“The best! Wishing you nothing both a magical life!” a third added.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot during an intimate lakeside wedding overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho on Saturday, September 6 after ten years of dating.
The groom’s famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt were in attendance at the event.