Patrick Schwarzenegger gets birthday love from new wife Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot during an intimate lakeside wedding earlier this month

Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 32nd birthday with a heartfelt public shout-out from his new wife, Abby Champion.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 18, the 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account to pen a loving birthday wish for the White Lotus star.

“Happy birthday Patrick! My sweet, handsome, hardworking husband.,Can’t wait to celebrate 32! I love you!” she wrote alongside a beautiful carousel of their images.

She kicked of her photo-dump with a heartwarming photo of them standing closely together outdoors.

Abby looked incredibly gorgeous a beautiful, white, floral-themed dress as she wrapped her arm around her husband.

Meanwhile, Patrick looked dapper in a light-colored suit, with a white shirt underneath, standing midst a scenic view with greenery and rocks.

The birthday post received an enthusiastic response from Patrick, who dropped a string of heart-eyed emojis in her comment section.

“Simply wonderful!!! So happy for you 2,” a fan wrote.

While another added, “The cutest couple ever.”

“The best! Wishing you nothing both a magical life!” a third added.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot during an intimate lakeside wedding overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho on Saturday, September 6 after ten years of dating.

The groom’s famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt were in attendance at the event.

