Patrick Schwarzenegger marries Abby Champion in intimate lakeside wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger is a married man now!
According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old actor has said ‘I do’ to his blonde bride Abby Champion in an intimate lakeside ceremony.
The actor, who postponed his wedding to shoot the latest season of The White Lotus, exchanged the vows in an afternoon wedding at the ultra-exclusive Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
For her big day, her model bride wore a stunning full-skirted sleeveless cream dress with a full length veil.
Meanwhile, Patrick looked as dapper as ever in a cream tuxedo which he paired with a set of black dress pants.
The wedding took place on a bluff overlooking Lake Coeur D’Alene in front of guests that included Patrick’s actor dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver.
Abby’s parents Greg and Laura as well as her model sister Baskin were also in attendance to shower love and wishes on the newly-wed couple.
The loved-up couple was also joined by Patrick’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt.
Earlier this year, Patrick revealed that he delayed the wedding for the filming of the third season of cult classic The White Lotus, where he played the role of Saxon Ratliff.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion began dating in 2015 and made their relationship public in 2016 with an Instagram post.
The couple got engaged in December, 2023 on the beach.