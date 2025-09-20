Home / Sports

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina

Italy's win made them the first team since the Czech Republic to reach three consecutive finals in major tennis competition

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Jasmine Paolini helped Italy reach another Billie Jean King final by winning a challenging match against Elina Svitolina on Friday, September 19.

The world number eight Paolini defeated Ukraine's Svitolina with scores of 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Italy's win made them the first team since the Czech Republic to reach three consecutive finals in the top-level women's team tennis competition.

Svitolina started the match strongly, winning the first set with a powerful backhand.

While in the second set, Paolini initially gained an advantage but Svitolina came close to taking control at 5-2.

But Paolini recovered by taking advantage of Svitolina's mistakes, winning four games in a row to even the match.

The 29-year-old fought hard to hold in an eight-deuce game before moving 4-2 ahead and producing a gritty performance to level the tie at 1-1 and eventually won the match.

Paolini and her partner Sara Errani then won the doubles 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, securing Italy’s 2-1 overall victory in the tie in Shenzhen.

Italy will now face the winner of the semi-final between Great Britain and the United States on Sunday.

Great Britain is aiming for its first title, while the US is trying to win a record 19th.

