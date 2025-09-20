Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina

Jasmine Paolini helped Italy reach another Billie Jean King final by winning a challenging match against Elina Svitolina on Friday, September 19.
The world number eight Paolini defeated Ukraine's Svitolina with scores of 3-6 6-4 6-4.
Italy's win made them the first team since the Czech Republic to reach three consecutive finals in the top-level women's team tennis competition.
Svitolina started the match strongly, winning the first set with a powerful backhand.
While in the second set, Paolini initially gained an advantage but Svitolina came close to taking control at 5-2.
But Paolini recovered by taking advantage of Svitolina's mistakes, winning four games in a row to even the match.
The 29-year-old fought hard to hold in an eight-deuce game before moving 4-2 ahead and producing a gritty performance to level the tie at 1-1 and eventually won the match.
Paolini and her partner Sara Errani then won the doubles 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, securing Italy’s 2-1 overall victory in the tie in Shenzhen.
Italy will now face the winner of the semi-final between Great Britain and the United States on Sunday.
Great Britain is aiming for its first title, while the US is trying to win a record 19th.