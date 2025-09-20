Is it safe for children to take GLP-1 medications for weight loss?

Have you ever wondered whether GLP-1 weight-loss drugs work for children and teens or not? Do they pose any health threats on their body or are they safe?
A recent study revealed the effect of these medications in young people with obesity or type 2 diabetes.
For the study, researchers assessed data from 18 clinical trials and comapred GLP-1 receptor agonists to placebo in up to 1,400 children aged between 6 to 17.
The results indicated that the GLP-1 drugs sharply dropped blood sugar, lowered body weight and body mass index (BMI), and enhanced blood pressure.
However, the children also experienced some adverse effects, including gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and more among those consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists.
Suicidal ideation and the rates of depression were almost similar between the two groups, but the researchers say long-term safety remains the main question.
The authors stated that GLP-1 drugs may offer a new option for children and teens with obesity and type 2 diabetes.
However, children who are using this drug should be diligently monitored.
GLP-1 drugs show promising results for certain children suffering from type 2 diabetes or severe obesity, when used under close medical supervision, and lifestyle changes.
It is pertinent to mention that these drugs are not risk-free for children, and health professionals tend to strongly advise them only when the benefits are more than the risks.