Wegovy May curb intrusive food cravings along with weight loss, study 

A recent study revealed that a renowned weight-loss drug may assist patients reduce more weight by helping to quiet the nonstop food cravings.
A Danish pharmaceutical company and Wegovy manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, announced the findings.
The number of individuals surveyed who stated that they find it challenging to control their food cravings all the time sharply declined by 46%.
Moreover, 64% people reported improved mental health and 80% stated that they developed great lifestyle habits while consuming the drug.
Incoming chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk, Filip Knop, stated:
“It is very encouraging to see these new data from people using Wegovy that, in addition to weight loss, Wegovy may help quiet disruptive thoughts about food, support improved mental well-being and help enable people to live healthier lives.”
The results come from the Inform study, presented in Vienna this week at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.
It is pertinent to mention that the study is currently in the preliminary stage and yet to be published.
The study was conducted using a U.S.-based survey of Wegovy users.
For the research, participants answered a 22-item "Food Noise Questionnaire," a tool particularly designed to know the impact of food-related thoughts on your daily life, and effect of drugs on well-being and eating habits.