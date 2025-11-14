Entertainment

Selena Gomez reflects on newlywed life with Benny Blanco

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Southern California

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Selena Gomez reflects on newlywed life with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reflects on newlywed life with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reflects on her relationship with Benny Benco two months after exchanging marital vows.

During conversation with Zane Low for Apple Music on November 13, 2025, the 33-year-old stated, “It has been a dream so far,” adding that while marriage comes with its ups and downs, Benny is the person she would always want to stay by her side throughout her life.

For those unaware, the adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Southern California on September 27, 2025, nine months after proposal.

Since then, both of them have been treating fans with glimpses of their newlywed life. On Oct 2, the Lose You to Love Me singer posted a heartfelt message expressing gratitude towards fans for showing immense support as she entered this “new beginning.”

Originally, the couple started dating each other in July 2023, though the public didn’t catch on until late that year. Selena confirmed the romance in December 2024, calling Benny “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus set to take over the charts with new track 'Dream As One'

Miley Cyrus set to take over the charts with new track 'Dream As One'
The 'Flowers' crooner drops new complete song, 'Dream As One' ahead of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premiere

Shakira brings her sons to world premiere of new film 'Zootopia 2'

Shakira brings her sons to world premiere of new film 'Zootopia 2'
The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker attends premiere night of 'Zootopia 2' ahead of its cinematic release

Olivia Dean announces new tour to Las Vegas Strip

Olivia Dean announces new tour to Las Vegas Strip
Music star first tour is slated to start from July 10 in San Francisco and will span major cities across the US, and more

Stefon Diggs mocked just hours after welcoming baby with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs mocked just hours after welcoming baby with Cardi B
The couple welcomed their first baby together earlier this week

Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber co-host 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party

Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber co-host 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party
Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney bring old-hollywood elegance to the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party

Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas' speak out as 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' debuts

Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas' speak out as 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' debuts
Jonas Brothers' new film, 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' premiered today

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore
'Wicked: For Good' is slated to be released in theatres in November this year

Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look
Millie Bobby Brown scolds a photographer over their unusual demand at the London premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker died in October last year after falling from his hotel's balcony in Argentina

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition
Selena Gomez reveals one thing holding her back from a live show comeback

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’
‘The Odyssey’ stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids
The 'Blood Marry' singer and her fiancé have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future