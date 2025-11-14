Selena Gomez reflects on newlywed life with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reflects on her relationship with Benny Benco two months after exchanging marital vows.
During conversation with Zane Low for Apple Music on November 13, 2025, the 33-year-old stated, “It has been a dream so far,” adding that while marriage comes with its ups and downs, Benny is the person she would always want to stay by her side throughout her life.
For those unaware, the adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Southern California on September 27, 2025, nine months after proposal.
Since then, both of them have been treating fans with glimpses of their newlywed life. On Oct 2, the Lose You to Love Me singer posted a heartfelt message expressing gratitude towards fans for showing immense support as she entered this “new beginning.”
Originally, the couple started dating each other in July 2023, though the public didn’t catch on until late that year. Selena confirmed the romance in December 2024, calling Benny “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”