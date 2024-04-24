Athens turns into a ‘colony of Mars’ from Sahara dust storm

Athens and other Greek cities were covered by clouds of dust from the Sahara Desert on Tuesday, April 23.
According to The Guardian, officials said that it was one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018.
Kostas Lagouvardos, weather research director at the Athens Observatory, said, “It’s one of the most serious episodes of dust and sand concentrations from the Sahara since March 21-22, 2018, when the clouds invaded the island of Crete in particular.”
After days of strong winds from the south, a yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and authorities also warned about the breathing risks.
As per a CNN report, the Greek meteorological service predicted that the dust is expected to gradually decrease on Wednesday and after the midday it would be ‘limited to the east.’
Meanwhile the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that dust was expected to continue to cross Mediterranean, impacting both Cyprus and Greece over the next several days.
Greek Meteorologist Kostas Lagouvardos posted a picture of bright orange scenes of the city and wrote that Athens looked like ‘a colony of Mars.’