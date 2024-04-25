US White House wants answer from Israel on Gaza mass grave

The White House on Wednesday demanded an answer from Israeli authorities over the mass grave in Gaza’s Nasser and Al-Shifa hospital.
According to TRT World, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, “We want answers. We want to see this thoroughly and transparently investigated.”
Sullivan at a news briefing said, “Those reports were deeply disturbing. We have been in touch at multiple levels with the Israeli government. We want answers. We want to understand exactly what happened."
Moreover, the United Nations also called for an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk expressed that he was horrified by the destruction of hospitals, particularly Shifa Medical Centre and Nasser Hospital in Gaza.
He also demanded for the investigation saying, “Given the prevailing climate of impunity, this should include international investigators.”
Turk furthered, “Hospitals are entitled to very special protection under international humanitarian law. And the intentional killing of civilians, detainees and others who are ‘hors de combat’ (incapable of engaging in combat) is a war crime.”
For the unversed, more than 300 bodies were retrieved from two of the largest hospitals in Gaza after Israeli sieges ended on April 7.