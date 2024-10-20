Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event

Jennifer Lopez was spotted arriving separately as Ben Affleck chose Jennifer Garner to show up at the event

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event

Jennifer Lopez is left alone as estranged husband Ben Affleck opts for Jennifer Garner to make appearance at a same event.

On Friday, October 18, exes JLo and the Argo actor narrowly missed each other as both attended the nighttime event at Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

While Affleck was joined by his ex-wife Garner and 15-year-old daughter Seraphina at the event, Lopez was spotted accompanying one of her 16-year-old twins, Emme, and some friends.

JLo looked chic as she sported a gray jumpsuit paired with nude-colored pumps as her mid-parted hair flowed on her shoulders.

The Atlas actress’ daughter Emme was photographed wearing a black T-shirt topped with a graphite hoodie and matching pair of shorts.

P.C. SPOT-CelebrityLivin / BACKGRID
P.C. SPOT-CelebrityLivin / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, the Argo actor donned a maroon graphic shirt and jeans paired with a maroon jacket and Nike sneakers.

Alongside Affleck, Garner was spotted in a casual look. She wore a black sweater with a pair of jeans, and to complete her look, the Elektra actress wrapped a warming scarf around her neck.

Seraphina, who arrived along with her parents, looked cozy in an all-black ensemble.

It was reported by TMZ that Jennifer Lopez missed crossing paths with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner by a difference of 5 minutes, as the duo arrived at sharp 7 p.m. while the Marry Me actress reached at 7:05 p.m.

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Entertainment News

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Sabrina Carpenter drops sweet snaps ahead of Raleigh concert: SEE
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Taylor Swift gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Miami show
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Shawn Mendes halts concert to honor late Liam Payne with unreleased track
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Liam Payne's sister promises to 'take care' of his son Bear in heartbreaking statement