Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event

Jennifer Lopez is left alone as estranged husband Ben Affleck opts for Jennifer Garner to make appearance at a same event.
On Friday, October 18, exes JLo and the Argo actor narrowly missed each other as both attended the nighttime event at Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.
While Affleck was joined by his ex-wife Garner and 15-year-old daughter Seraphina at the event, Lopez was spotted accompanying one of her 16-year-old twins, Emme, and some friends.
JLo looked chic as she sported a gray jumpsuit paired with nude-colored pumps as her mid-parted hair flowed on her shoulders.
The Atlas actress’ daughter Emme was photographed wearing a black T-shirt topped with a graphite hoodie and matching pair of shorts.
Meanwhile, the Argo actor donned a maroon graphic shirt and jeans paired with a maroon jacket and Nike sneakers.
Alongside Affleck, Garner was spotted in a casual look. She wore a black sweater with a pair of jeans, and to complete her look, the Elektra actress wrapped a warming scarf around her neck.
Seraphina, who arrived along with her parents, looked cozy in an all-black ensemble.
It was reported by TMZ that Jennifer Lopez missed crossing paths with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner by a difference of 5 minutes, as the duo arrived at sharp 7 p.m. while the Marry Me actress reached at 7:05 p.m.