King Charles to play pivotal role in diplomacy after welcoming Justin Trudeau  

King Charles has reportedly been determined to play a significant role in diplomacy after meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The monarch met with the politician on Monday at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk shortly after he welcomed the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Right after meeting with Justin and Volodymyr, a royal insider disclosed to The Guardian that the King is "very conscious" of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role.
The tipster stated, "His majesty is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally – and passionately engaged in all the detail."
"As a global statesman and a head of state for both the UK and Canada, the king’s role is highly significant, and his majesty is determined to play his part, within appropriate parameters," the source additionally added.
The Buckingham Palace has also shared photos from the recent meeting between his Majesty and the politicians.
This report came after King Charles sent an open invitation to the United States of America's 47th President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom, which he later accepted.
As of now, neither King Charles' representatives nor Donald Trump's spokespersons have disclosed the exact date of their upcoming visit to the UK.
