Royal

King Charles shares rare details after hosting key member at Sandringham

Royal Family shares first statement after the British monarch's crucial meeting at Sandringham

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025


King Charles has shared first statement after hosting a key member at Sandringham.

The British monarch posted a picture with the outgoing Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Instagram.

His majesty also shared the details after concluding the crucial meeting, “This morning, the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinPJTrudeau, was received in audience by The King at Sandringham House. “

As per GB News, the pair seemingly discussed the US President Donald Trump’s remarks about Canada.

Trump has recently claimed to make Canada the 51st state of America.

However, Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies and King Charles is the head of the state.

To discuss the pressing issue, Trudeau arrived in London after attending an emergency defence summit of European leaders over the weekend.

Even though the royal officials did not provide details about the private meting, the 53-year old politician said on Sunday that he will discuss matters regarding Canada with Charles.

He said, “Nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

Notably, Justin Trudeau is set to return to Canada later on Monday.

