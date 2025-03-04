King Charles delivers powerful speech in first outing after crucial meeting

King Charles has delivered a powerful speech in his first royal engagement after hosting a special meeting in Sandringham.
The British monarch visited the Royal Navy’s flagship after meeting outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
His Majesty flew to HMS Prince of Wales on Tuesday and spoke with sailors. He also expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” for their service.
Charles told personnel gathered in the hangar, “As you prepare to set sail as the flagship of the UK Carrier Strike Group, building on the success of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural deployment in 2021.”
He added, “I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.”
During the royal outing, the monarch also watched as F-35B fighter jets carried out landing exercises on the deck of the 65,000-tonne Portsmouth-based carrier.
It is important to note that Charles’ visit as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief Aircraft Carriers marks the first time a reigning monarch has visited a Royal Navy warship in nearly 40 years.
Moreover, it's his first public appearance after Meghan Markle released her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
