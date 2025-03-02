Royal

King Charles makes heartfelt public appearance in Sandringham

The British monarch steps out for church service after releasing sweet message for muslim community

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025


King Charles has made a sweet public appearance as he stepped out to attend a church service in Sandringham.

The British monarch smiled and waved at royal well-wishers on Sunday, as seen in viral photos.

As per Hello!, Charles, 76, headed to St Mary Magdalene Church which is located on his Sandringham property.

His majesty seemingly made a solo trip, as he was photographed without wife Queen Camilla.

After arriving at the church, Prince William and Prince Harry’s father was greeted by Canon Paul Williams. The pair shook hands and exchange a few words.

For the public outing in the morning, the King of UK wore a long winter coat which he teamed with some smart tailored trousers and a pair of suede brogues.

The 16th-century church has been hosting many members of the royal family on Christmas Day.

This marks King Charles first outing after he celebrated British Muslim women at Darjeeling Express, a restaurant, earlier this week.

The Royal Family released a heartfelt statement after the royal couple’s engagement, “Ranging from professional athletes to artists and leaders in the corporate world, The King and Queen spent time with a group of extraordinary women as they prepare for Ramadan.”

Furthermore, the monarch also extended a sweet wish to the Muslim community in the UK for Ramadan.

