King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea 

King Charles recently revisited his "fondest" memories from his time in the Navy by visiting a Royal Navy warship at sea.
As reported by The Telegraph, His Majesty has become the first monarch to visit a Royal Navy ship in nearly 40 years.
The father-of-two traveled by chopper to the HMS Prince of Wales in the English Channel as the ship prepared for a major deployment to Japan.
During his visit, he shared with the sailors his personal experiences as a naval officer, stating, "My own time at sea… remains one of the most formative, and fondest, experiences of my life."
Buckingham Palace has also shared black and white throwback photos of the 76-year-old monarch when he flew in a Buccaneer jet to HMS Ark Royal.
The King previously visited the HMS Prince of Wales in June 2016, when the aircraft carrier was still under construction at Rosyth Dockyard.
At the time, the monarch was accompanied by Queen Elizabeth during his 2016 visit, when she officially named the vessel.
This update came after King Charles welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Sandringham Estate in England.