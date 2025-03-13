Entertainment

Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo

Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, died at age 84 in September, 2024

Nicole Kidman is remembering her late mother Janelle, on what would have been her 85th birthday.

The Babygirl actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 12, to pay a heartfelt tribute to mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died at age 84 in September.

“Missing Mumma and Papa so much on what would have been her birthday today,” the Oscar winner penned alongside an unseen photo of mother.

In the throwback snap, Janelle could be seen sitting and smiling alongside her father, Antony, who died in 2014.


Soon after her post, many fans and fellow celebrities rushed to the comment section to shower love and support to Kidman including her Lioness costar Zoe Saldaña.

“Our hearts are with you today. Happy birthday Momma,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rita Wilson penned, “The conversation continues. May her memory be eternal.”

In September, Halina Reijn, writer-director of Kidman’s latest movie Babygirl, announced the sad demise of her mother at the Venice Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman dedicated her win at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala to Janelle in a tearful speech in January.

