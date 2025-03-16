Prince William, Princess Kate make heartfelt move for Six Nations teams  

Prince William and Princess Kate melted hearts during their recent visit to Cardiff amid a Six Nations rugby match.
The royal couple attended the hard-fought game between the England rugby team and the Wales national rugby union team, on Saturday, March 15, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
William and Kate took to their Instagram handle to express their admiration for both the teams.
They shared a carousel of snapshots featuring them and England rugby team players, who were seen posing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Another picture shows football enthusiast William cheering on for his beloved team Wales while sitting with a massive crowd on the ground.
"Good to be back in Cardiff today. Thank you for the welcome, @welshrugbyunion," Kate and William captioned their post.
This joint appearance of the two came after, the father-of-three announced his next International trip to Estonia.
The 42-year-old elder son of King Charles will travel to the European country next week, where he will expect to meet British troops, who are involved in Nato operations in the region.
According to media reports, Prince William's business trip will begin on March 20, 2025.