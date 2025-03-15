Princess Kate, Prince William reignite friendly rivalry in rare joint appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a rare appearance together as they reignited their friendly rivalry amid they cheered for opposing teams.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on March 15, in Cardiff, Wales, to attend the sold-out rugby match at Principality Stadium.
Kate and William, who will be a future King and Queen of Britain, also met with the team players and their family and fans at Sir Tasker Watkins Suite.
The Prince and Princess took to their instagram account after their heartwarming meetup, to offer a peek into the delightful glimpses of their meeting with players ahead of a rugby match in Cardiff.
They wrote over the image, “A pleasure to meet with players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust ahead of today’s match in Cardiff.”
To note, Prince William serves as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, overseeing the sport in Wales, while Princess Kate supports the Rugby Football Union, which governs the game in England.
Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate skipped the rugby tournament which held in February 2024 as Kate was in recovery from a "planned abdominal surgery" that January.
