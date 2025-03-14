Royal

Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip

Prince William will travel to Estonia next week to meet British military troops

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip  

Prince William, heir to the British throne, has shown dismay over the football's television blackout rule after announcing his next International business trip to Estonia.

The Prince of Wales has labeled television blackout policies "irritating" as the hard-fought series is yet to begin on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

In a conversation with The Sun, William stated that the broadcast of the match will be blocked in England between 2:45 to 5:15 PM. 

He further noted, "Getting up to Villa Park isn’t the easiest thing for me but I like to watch as many games as I possibly can either by being there or on TV."

Related: Prince William follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps to 'prepare' for kingship 

Speaking about his presence at the stadium to witness the match, he stated, "I’ve tried to really make an effort to get there for all the Champions League games because it feels like that’s something you’ve got to make the most of when you’re in it."

The 42-year-old elder son of King Charles confessed watching any game on Television brings "irritation" to him due to the weekly Saturday 3 pm blackout. 

For those unaware, the blackout policy has been in place since the 1960s to protect match attendance and participation at the grass-roots level. 

Related: Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia 

This update came after Prince William announced that he would be traveling to Estonia next week to meet with British troops, who are involved in Nato operations in the region.    

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case