Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip  

Prince William, heir to the British throne, has shown dismay over the football's television blackout rule after announcing his next International business trip to Estonia.
The Prince of Wales has labeled television blackout policies "irritating" as the hard-fought series is yet to begin on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
In a conversation with The Sun, William stated that the broadcast of the match will be blocked in England between 2:45 to 5:15 PM.
He further noted, "Getting up to Villa Park isn’t the easiest thing for me but I like to watch as many games as I possibly can either by being there or on TV."
Speaking about his presence at the stadium to witness the match, he stated, "I’ve tried to really make an effort to get there for all the Champions League games because it feels like that’s something you’ve got to make the most of when you’re in it."
The 42-year-old elder son of King Charles confessed watching any game on Television brings "irritation" to him due to the weekly Saturday 3 pm blackout.
For those unaware, the blackout policy has been in place since the 1960s to protect match attendance and participation at the grass-roots level.
This update came after Prince William announced that he would be traveling to Estonia next week to meet with British troops, who are involved in Nato operations in the region.