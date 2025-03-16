Entertainment

Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors

The ‘Runaway’ rapper was spotted with Bianca Censori lookalike amid ongoing divorce speculations

  • March 16, 2025
Kanye West’s latest outing has ignited fresh speculations about his marriage woes with Bianca Censori.

On Saturday, March 15, Page Six reported that the Carnival rapper was recently spotted with a mystery girl who holds much resemblance to his model wife.

The rapper was photographed walking alongside the woman as he hosted auditions for his Sunday Service gospel choir, which was formed in 2019.

In the photos, Ye was seen dressed in his signature all-black look, featuring a shirt and a pair of pants.

Meanwhile, the unidentified woman also wore an all-black outfit that included a turtleneck shirt and fitted pants. She tied her hair into a sleek bun, which was quite similar to Bianca Censori.

The duo was captured chatting with each other as they walked.

Ye’s latest appearance comes after he recently announced on his Instagram about the recruiting criteria of his Sunday Service.

“Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members. Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition,” he penned.

The rapper continued, “The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP. Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM. Auditions are open to ages five and up.”

This update comes amid divorce rumors surround Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori as insiders revealed that the Australian model had “had enough” of the rapper’s stunts and anti-semitic moves.

