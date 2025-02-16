Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly on shaky ground

  February 16, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading towards divorce after the rapper's anti-Semitic comments about the Jewish community. 

According to a report by TMZ magazine, the Grammy-winning artist and his wife do not have a prenuptial agreement that would help them proceed with the divorce matters.

For those unaware, the prenuptial document is an agreement made by a couple before they marry concerning the ownership of their respective assets should the marriage fail.

However, Kanye and Bianca, who also share an equal partnership in Ye's clothing brand Yeezy, did not sign any settlement agreement before their marriage.

Instead of having a documented agreement, the pair, who tied the knot in 2022, have a verbal agreement that the Australian model will receive $5 million after their separation.

An insider close to the couple has recently spilt the beans to the aforementioned outlet that Kanye and Bianca have informed their respective representatives to hire reputed divorce lawyers this coming week.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old model is seemingly staying in her $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills, while Kanye's whereabouts are currently unclear.

This came after a few reports suggested that the two had decided to part ways after Kanye's website launched controversial T-shirts. 

According to Page Six, the father-of-four released the initial glimpse of the shirts that feature Nazi symbols. 

This move of the Donda hitmaker forced his partner to take the huge step for their well-being. 

As of now, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have not confirmed these ongoing divorce speculations. 

