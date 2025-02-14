Entertainment

Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 14, 2025
Kanye West made his first statement amid divorce speculations with Bianca Censori. 

Shortly after the divorce rumours emerged on social media, the father-of-four took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of his recent Google search for the definition of coercion. 

Kanye captioned his post, "Is the coercion."

In his viral post, the Yeezy founder mentioned, "Coercion is illegal. Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail, or sexual assault."

This post of Kanye came after an insider disclosed to Page Six that the 47-year-old rapper and the Australian model decided to part ways after spending two years of marriage.

The tipster mentioned that Bianca made the tough decision after the rapper's clothing website Yeezy.com sold the swastika shirt, which was beyond her patience.

"She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that," the source stated.

As of now, neither Bianca Cenori nor Kanye West have officially confirmed the ongoing speculations regarding their divorce. 

