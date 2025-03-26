Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing  

Meghan Markle has seemingly responded to the ongoing allegations of using her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to promote her new business ventures.
As per Telegraph's report, Meghan is satisfied that her business projects will take the Duchess of Sussex to new heights of success and make her a "billionaire."
Despite being accused of using her kids, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry, for the business promotion, the mom-of-two is reportedly relying on her team of executives instead of taking advantage of Archie and Lilibet.
According to an insider, Meghan "thinks she’s going to be a billionaire," as she has invested millions of dollars to boost her projects.
This report came after the former actress was brutally criticised for exploiting her children for the popularity of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Meghan took to her Instagram handle earlier this week to launch a series of clothing pieces for her brand.
Alongside the expensive outfits, she also uploaded a photo of herself holding her kids, which left fans predicting whether she has used Archie and Lilibet to increase the reach of her brand.
She also wrote a caption for her post, "Every day is a love story."
"Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity," a royal expert, Phil Dampier, told GB News.
Regardless of these speculations surrounding her kids, Meghan Markle chose to focus on her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, as she released its first teaser on Tuesday, March 25.
The podcast series is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2025.
