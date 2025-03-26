Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release

Prince Harry made a heartbreaking announcement just hours after Meghan Markle released the trailer of her upcoming podcast.
In an emotional joint statement released on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex announced his resignation from the South African charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.
As per their statement the Royal-duo stepped down from their positions due to an irreparable damage in the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board.
In their statement they also expressed their sadness over the situation, explaining that the trustees acted in the best interest of the charity by asking the chair to step down, but she instead took legal action to remain in her voluntary position.
The duo concluded their joint statement noting, "Although we may no longer be Patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care."
For the unversed, the Prince of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex founded the charity in 2006 in honour of their respective mothers.
Sentebale supports young people living with or suffering from HIV, through its wide-ranged programmes and purpose-built centre.
Prior to Harry's shocking decision, Meghan Markle released an exciting trailer of her upcoming podcast Confession of a Female Founder.
In the sneak peek, Meghan could be heard giggling as she promises exciting 'girl talk' on her new show.