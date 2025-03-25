Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle podcast trailer release

The Royal Family has responded following the release of Meghan Markle's podcast trailer, marking their first public reaction amid ongoing tensions.
Soon after the Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer of her upcoming podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the official account of the Royal family shared the update.
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles presented a special honor to Sir Stephen Fry to recognize his services in mental health awareness, the environment, and charity.
Sharing the glimpses of a special event, the palace stated in the caption, “Sir Stephen Fry has been made a Knight Bachelor by The King at Windsor Castle today. The honour was presented in recognition of his services to mental health awareness, the environment, and charity.”
“@poppy_maskill won three gold and two silver medals at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, making her @paralympicsgb_official's most successful athlete at the Games,” the palace noted.
Extending a congratulatory remark, the palace concluded, “A huge congratulations to everyone who received their honours at Windsor Castle today.”
Meanwhile, it came after the wife of Prince Harry shared a clip to her Instagram stories as she dropped the trailer of her upcoming podcast, which will release on April 8, 2025.
